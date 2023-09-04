FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is currently accepting proposals for special grants related to the solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024.
The foundation is specifically interested in projects focusing on education and educational activities about the eclipse. Nonprofit organizations, which include government entities that offer services to Findlay and Hancock County residents, may apply for funding by submitting a brief application on the foundation's online grant platform. The application deadline is October 2, and grants will be awarded in November.
To discuss your grant idea, you can contact the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation's Kimberly Bash.