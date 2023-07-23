Summer Moon Fest finishes strong with weekend of immersive science fun at Armstrong Air and Space Museum

WAPAKONETA, OH(WLIO) - Throughout the weekend, kids and adults alike flocked to the Armstrong Air and Space Museum for hands-on learning about flight and space.
Different educational displays and experts were scattered across the lawn of the museum on Saturday and Sunday. The Lima Astronomical Society was on hand to answer any and all questions about subjects like the upcoming eclipse, current solar flare activity, and an interactive demo on how weight differs between the planets. Kids could also step into the shoes of a NASA scientist, building and launching their own rockets hundreds of feet into the air.
"A lot of kids that do rockets have decided to become an engineer or go into aerospace. And so it's always fun to see that kids can pick an occupation that is going to be something that they thought it was fun when they were a kid so they decided they wanted to do it for the rest of their lives," said Randy Boadway, the senior advisor of Wright Stuff Rocketeers.
Representatives from the Aviation Trail Parachute Museum in Dayton brought along some genuine parachutes for people to see and feel, and they could even try on a skydiving parachute.
"I think the realness of what this is in a life and death situation, seeing the gear, touching the gear, knowing that's what this is designed for, I think that's the thing that people are, you know, engaging with and trying to understand," said Randy Zuercher, the curator of the Aviation Trail Parachute Museum.
The Wapakoneta Summer Moon Festival concluded Sunday night with a performance by the Lima Area Concert Band.