LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Family Promise raised money for their mission with a Valentine's dinner for donors.
Family Promise of Lima-Allen County held their 7th Annual Valentine's Day Fundraising Event on Saturday night. There were live singers, items auctioned off, and a catered dinner prepared by students from Lima Senior High School.
Events like this help them house homeless families and get them on track to find employment and their own place to live. One mother and her children who had been helped by the organization also took the stage to tell the crowd their story.
Family Promise recently moved to a new, bigger, location and fundraisers like this help them manage the increased costs.
"For the first time ever, we've had a lease payment, we have utilities now. But on a more grassroot level, it helps us get bus passes for these families, it helps us transportation back and forth to job interviews and first day at work. This helps us provide diapers, it helps us provide the food that they eat. I mean, this means everything to us," said Hellen Douglas, the executive director of Family Promise of Lima-Allen County.
Part of their mission is to keep family units together, so Family Promise is the only homeless shelter in the area that accepts both men and children.