LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues its efforts to get tax-delinquent properties back to a productive state.
The Lima LAND Bank Reutilization program was adopted in 2000 to acquire non-productive land back to a tax-generating status. Whether that is with a contiguous property owner wanting the land for development or as green space. The committee looks at applications to make a determination to transfer land.
"We hold some properties. People apply to get properties. Then we sometimes ask the Allen County Land Bank to do expedited foreclosures for us. Then they come back through the city land bank and then we pass them onto residents," explained Andria Perkins, director of Housing and Neighborhoods.
You can learn more about the Lima LAND Bank program under the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods on the City of Lima's website.