LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior students inspired by a film put their chess skills to the test Thursday afternoon.
Every year, Closing the Achievement Gap students at Lima Senior High School watch the film "Life of a King," about a man released from prison who teachers inner-city students to play chess. After watching the movie, the students then learn to play chess themselves.
The kids have been asking to have a tournament for many years, and Thursday's competition is the first. Students played by official tournament rules with a cash prize on the line for the champion.
As they get better at chess, students build self-confidence and can even apply what they've learned to daily life.
"If you are thinking one, two, three, four moves ahead, sometimes five moves ahead in chess, you can do the same thing in life. You can think before you move, and thus, making your life much safer and better," said Bryan Miller, the Linkage Coordinator and director of Movement Academy with Lima City Schools.
Miller hopes to continue holding an annual chess tournament, and to make next year's even bigger.