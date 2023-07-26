Speedway Lanes celebrates 30 years of fun, food, and bowling in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - A local business celebrated 30 years of entertaining the village of New Bremen on Wednesday.
On July 26th, 1993, new owners signed the paperwork on the business that would become Speedway Lanes. Long-time and new customers came out to enjoy the anniversary, coming in for bowling, to sit at the bar, or hang out on the patio to listen to live music.
For many, the bowling alley is an important part of the community. A place where they can enjoy events, relax with friends, or cheer on the local high school bowling teams. For the remaining original owner, Brian Alig, who now runs Speedway Lanes alongside his wife, bowling is more than just his business.
"I've always bowled my entire life, I remember bowling when I was 8 years old with my dad in the family league. It's just something we've been brought up to do and my kids do it. Now I coach bowling, I drive the bus, I do the schedule, the athletic director's great. Bowling is a big part but it's just gathering. You don't have to be competitive, anybody can do it, you have fun," he said.
The local duo "Bubs & Munch" performed covers of popular songs on the patio throughout the evening.