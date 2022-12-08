Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima.
Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
"Small downtowns like Lima have so much history in the buildings have so many stories to tell about them, but they need these projects to be done correctly to last with longevity, to bring vibrancy to smaller downtowns like Lima." said Heaphy. "It really helps to have a collaborative effort for the longevity of these properties, so we are grateful to Governor DeWine's administration. We are grateful to the Ohio department of development, Jobs Ohio, we are grateful for in the region the Toledo Court Authority recognizes the need for small down towns like this. the greater lima region has been involved, Lima Allen economic development group so there's all of these people it's a collaborative effort."
The first tax credit is worth $666,902.80 and will go towards the Spring and Main construction in Lima, where the area will be redeveloped into three separate parcels including the former home of the Blattner department store. The project is expected to bring 25,000 square feet of retail, entertainment, parking, and commercial office space and include streetscape improvements.
"The structural work is almost complete the whole buildings," said Heaphy. "Both buildings have been work done, as you can see new roofs are going on. Extreme foundation work has been done if you seen the building all dug up on the outside. new windows are on their way. Elevator work insides happening."
Heaphy has also purchased three buildings at South Main and Elm street. A $178,041 tax credit has been secured for this project, which will redevelop those three primarily vacant buildings into retail and commercial office space and parking. This space will soon be home to Heaphy's Good Food Management corporate offices.
"Right now Beauty by Jill is in one of them." said Heaphy. "We are moving our corporate officers from S. Dixie Highway floor on the second floor above all three of those buildings... and then we are renovating the the last two buildings on Elm street that will have store fronts for a future development. There isn't many vacancies left. there's great things happening in downtown Lima, we are really grateful thankful and excited to be part of it."
Heaphy expects these buildings to be ready for use by the Fall of 2023.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.