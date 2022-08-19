Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building.

Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.

Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.