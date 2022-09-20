LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we put the Community Enrichment spotlight on a downtown Lima business that has only been open a year but is making a big impact on the community. Here is this year's Rising Business of the Year Award winner.
Vibe Coffee House and Café opened last year to educate the world through the global love of coffee. Owner Carlton McLellan traveled the world for his job as a senior diplomacy and international affairs professional, and he was drawn to coffee houses.
"Because I found them as places, no matter what your mood is there is always a seat or place for you to sit relax or socialize or do whatever you need to do that day," says McLellan.
Vibe's focus is on coffee with mostly African origins and McLellan wants to use coffee and their location as a catalyst to bring people together for creativity and inspiration.
"Coffee shops are places where you can see a jazz artist playing at any given time, you can see someone do spoken word, you can see an artist painting, you can see people sitting around playing games. Coffee houses for me, no matter where I go in the world have always just been cultural hubs of things and people and that is what I wanted to create here in downtown Lima," explained McLellan.
McLellan believes that Vibe can be a place to bring different people and cultures closer together over a cup of coffee.
"The coffeehouse goes with anything, so for us, the sky is the limit in turn of what we want to do in the future," exclaims McLellan. We want to make sure this community really does engage with coffee and the people and the place and the hands that touched the coffee."