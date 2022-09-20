LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we put the Community Enrichment spotlight on a downtown Lima business that has only been open a year but is making a big impact on the community. Here is this year's Rising Business of the Year Award winner.

Vibe Coffee House and Café opened last year to educate the world through the global love of coffee. Owner Carlton McLellan traveled the world for his job as a senior diplomacy and international affairs professional, and he was drawn to coffee houses.

