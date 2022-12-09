Christmas came early for several youngsters enrolled in an early intervention program.

Southside Christian Church hosted their annual Christmas party for the Help Me Grow program with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Children between birth and age 3 participated in coloring activities, visited with Santa, and enjoyed a free pancake breakfast. The favorite part for the kids came after breakfast! It was time to open gifts all provided by the angel tree at the church. This family event allows children to interact with one another and just enjoy the time of year.

