LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Over 400 Christians came from South Korea to the United States to pray for different cities, and eight of them were here to pray for Lima.
Lima First Church hosted the South Korean missionaries for their week-long visit to Lima. They are one of 41 teams that came to the country as part of Project Pray. Their week was spent visiting and praying and multiple local churches, as well as participating in some youth services.
The goal is to spread faith and the word of the Bible in the United States in honor of one of the American missionaries who played a big part in introducing South Korea to Christianity.
"He is a senior pastor. The pastor has been given a dream, God gave him a dream, of words to spread all over. He is like Billy Graham," said Yong Arger, who was translating for Sun-Huiug Kim.
"This is the 50th anniversary of Billy Graham going to South Korea with his crusades and making a huge impact on their country, and they in turn want to make that kind of an impact for us," said Lenori Myers, the office administrator at Lima First Church.
Each group spent hours at a time praying every day in their host cities. Sunday night's prayer at Lima First Church lasted for two hours.