They make it possible to serve needy families, and the West Ohio Food Bank held its annual all-agency meeting to touch base with those on the front lines of preventing hunger.
Personnel from now over 100 partner agencies met at the West Ohio Food Bank to catch up on the latest regulations and policy updates. This setting gives local organizations the opportunity to collaborate on concerns and needs they are seeing in the areas they serve. Your News Now spoke to a few partner agencies that say the need is growing, especially among the elderly and single-parent households. They say without the food bank it would not be possible to feed the number of families they serve.
"We have seen in the last month a significant uptick in the number of families that are coming to visit us and are needing food," says Mary Stepleton with Churches United Pantry in Lima.
"By having the help of West Ohio Food Bank, it helps us to reach to more people. Like any organization, our budget has a limit on it. It allows us to get more food for the same amount of money to be able to impact more families," says Pastor Tony Shaw of Victory Center in Wapakoneta.
The West Ohio Food Bank serves eleven counties in our region.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!