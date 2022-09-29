West Ohio Food Bank

They make it possible to serve needy families, and the West Ohio Food Bank held its annual all-agency meeting to touch base with those on the front lines of preventing hunger.

Personnel from now over 100 partner agencies met at the West Ohio Food Bank to catch up on the latest regulations and policy updates. This setting gives local organizations the opportunity to collaborate on concerns and needs they are seeing in the areas they serve. Your News Now spoke to a few partner agencies that say the need is growing, especially among the elderly and single-parent households. They say without the food bank it would not be possible to feed the number of families they serve.

