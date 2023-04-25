ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local agency wants you to be seen with green.
The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties is asking people to wear green to support raising awareness of the issue that is not talked about enough. They are also selling "Be Seen" t-shirts to help get the message across.
"In this day and age, we think that everyone should be taking care of their mental health, absolutely," says Abby Rudasill, Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. "'Be Seen' is really about just being present in the community. It could be raising awareness just for mental health, and it could be just to just kind of show yourself as being someone that someone would be able to come to for help and support if they need it."
To order your "Be Seen" t-shirts there is a link on the mental health and recovery services board's Facebook page. The cost is $5 and the shirts can be picked up starting May 1, 2023. The board also has green light bulbs to help light up your home or business to help raise awareness of mental health.