Many will fight grocery store crowds ahead of Thanksgiving, which also means digging out extra cash for that feast.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows it will cost $64 to feed a family of ten. That is a whopping 40% increase from just two years ago. The turkey is the centerpiece for many at the Thanksgiving table, and that price has hiked over 20% compared to a year ago. These high prices aren't slowing down the last-minute rush to the supermarket. The manager of Save A Lot in Lima says they normally see their largest rush the day before Thanksgiving, and last-minute shoppers will need to pack some patience.
"Just expect that there's probably going to be lines and you might have to just wait. Some people are impatient at this time of the year. We're busy and we're getting everybody through as fast as we can," commented Jerri Johnson, Save A Lot store manager.
Procrastinating can pay off! The per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys fell 14% last week, and many grocers are now offering feature prices as Thanksgiving approaches
