Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world.

It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell on online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.

