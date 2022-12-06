Turning a great idea into a successful business is the whole mindset of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center. The organization provides leadership and support for those starting up a business in the Lima/Allen County area, especially those that are minority and women owned.
"Understand that it's a business. There's competition, but it can be a fun and a rewarding endeavorment because of the fact that you can create jobs and you can also give funds back, especially local businesses back to the local area," says Director of Water C. Potts Entrepreneur Center Jessie Pope.
The organization had the opportunity to give back thanks to proceeds from the Mega Choir concert. Five start-up businesses received $500 each, and the winners were announced at a press conferenceat the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.
Love Thy Neighbor Concierge Services was among the five to receive a grant, and is very grateful. The organization provides services to the elderly and helping families with groceries and paying bills.
"Surprised, grateful, faithful. The award money will go towards advertisement my business for the elderly and disabled out there," says Juliet Johnson, owner of Love Thy Neighbor Concierge Services.
Shafer Urban Farms is another start-up business that grows gourmet microgreens with high nutritional value. Shafer says the goal is to get into as many restaurants as possible.
"I've only been in business for like 8 or 9 months at this point. It's really going to help boost some things especially since I don't have a brick-and-mortar area," says Elizabeth Shafer with Shafer Urban Farms.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!