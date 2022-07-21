LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those prices don't seem to be getting any lower at the grocery these days. Our Nathan Kitchens spoke with area shoppers to see how they are dealing with high prices and how the need is impacting our local food bank.
There's no avoiding it. It seems like every time we make that trip to the grocery store we are shelling out more money.
"It's been a general increase on mostly all items," stated Andrew Rupert, Save A Lot employee.
The price jumps are due to several factors such as consumer demand outpacing the ability to supply products due to labor shortages. High transportation costs are also a big factor. A recent report by moody analytics estimates that the average household is spending about $460 more per month than a year ago. We spoke with area shoppers to see how they are curbing inflation. One common theme seems to be gardening.
"We're trying to raise our own beef this year, my son is. We're going to do our own beef and raising a garden and stocking up when we find cheap prices on things," commented Nancy Hollon, Save A Lot shopper.
"The gardening is really going to help with the fresh produce, tomatoes," said Carolyn Lindeman, Save A Lot shopper.
"Cut back and more couponing. More of the generic than the name brands," stated Keesha Smith, Save A Lot shopper.
There are resources like the West Ohio Food Bank, which work to provide food to those in need, and they are seeing more need during these times.
"We're seeing a lot more families come through those lines. While our donations are down for the first six months of the year by 42% over last year, the amount of families coming through is only down by 6%. That's showing that we don't have as much food coming in," said Tommie Harner, West Ohio Food Bank CEO. "They rely on us for the biggest portion of the food that they provide the clients, so when we don't have it, they have to go out and spend money and their budgets are already limited, so it's putting a hardship on everyone."
The West Ohio Food Bank provides two food distributions each month. If you have a need, you can pre-register for a distribution online or by calling their office.
