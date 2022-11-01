Lima Allen County Chamber holds seminar about staying on top of energy costs

Controlling your energy cost could make a difference in your company's bottom line.

Lima Allen County Chamber holds seminar about staying on top of energy costs

And to help do that, representatives from the Chamber Energy Program put on a seminar for people to learn more about how to save money on electric and natural gas costs. They talked about knowing the ends and out of contracts with energy providers to make sure you are not costing yourself more money. But it all starts with understanding what rate you are paying.

Lima Allen County Chamber holds seminar about staying on top of energy costs

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.