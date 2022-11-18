LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a partnership that has been formed to try and retain engineering talent and local business leaders are learning more about its programming.

The Lima Allen Leadership getting a chance to check out the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. Known as the "EEMC", the Ohio State Lima Campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the center. Those in the "ALL" class were impressed with the program.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.