LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting books into the hands of students can lead them down the path to the love of reading.
For the last two years, the Lima City Schools have integrated a book vending machine at each school. Students earn coupons for their achievements in the classroom to get a book and it's theirs to take home. Altrusa International of Lima presented a check to the school today to purchase books for the machines throughout the district. They applied for a grant from Altrusa International Foundation for this project as it met their goals of improving literacy and service to the community.
"Vending for success was the name of the project we submitted for the grant proposal. It will also be submitted for some awards a the district level and also hopefully at the international level," commented Penny Hunt, president of Altrusa International Lima.
"Practice makes perfect so if they have books and they get into books they'll keep growing and developing. Then they will be reading at grade level and learning. That's the key," said Joe Falk, district librarian of Lima City Schools.
Falk says they have seen a good response from students in obtaining the coupons for the books and hopes taking the books home will spur family members to get the reading bug too.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.