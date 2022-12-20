LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Generosity from the Lima community ensures area families can be supported this Christmas season.

Woof Boom Radio stations in Lima continued their annual initiative to support Allen County Children Services with a gift drive to collect everything from toys and books to those everyday essentials like laundry detergent and diapers. They managed to pack the van full and unloaded the items today at their Towne Square studio. Money is tight for many during the holidays, and the goal is to lighten the load for the families they support.

