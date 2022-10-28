Intel officially breaks ground for two semiconductor factories in New Albany, Ohio

Chamber members had a chance to learn how statewide leaders are working to staff construction for a manufacturing site coming to Ohio.

Intel broke ground in September on what is being dubbed the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. The project looks to hire up to 10,000 trade workers to build the site and bring 3,000 long-term jobs to the area. Those numbers don't even reflect the additional jobs created by more than 200 suppliers to be built around the state. The Ohio State Building & Construction Trades Council says they are confident they will find the help needed.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!