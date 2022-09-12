Disasters of all kinds can strike anytime, and September has been designated as a month to raise awareness.
Let's face it, when it comes to disasters, we think it will never happen to us until it does and national preparedness month is a time to acknowledge the importance of preparing for emergencies in homes, businesses, schools, and even on the road.
"Disaster can happen here, we've seen disasters happen here. We know our surrounding counties have had tornadoes recently. We know, especially on that tornado side, that's going to happen here in Allen County sometime soon, warned Tom Berger, Allen County EMA director.
Disasters come in a variety of forms. From a weather standpoint, flooding continues to be the natural disaster that kills more each year aside from heat. Your household should have a disaster safety plan.
"Especially on the communication side. If you have children, how are you going to contact your children, how are they going to contact you? Do you have a rally point outside your home as far as a fire?" asked Berger.
A part of being prepared includes having a few basic items organized in your homes such as a flashlight, batteries, first-aid kit, toiletry items, water, and non-perishable foods.
"It's kind of tough for everybody to get that in one area, especially now with the way the economy is and having all the stuff in one location. If you have it in your house, as long as you are aware of it and have a bag to where if you need to grab that stuff you can put it in the bag real quick and exit," said Berger.
Those with special needs or limited mobility should be aware that the Emergency Management Agency has partnered with Allen County Public Health to develop a registry "Ready Allen County". Registration will give first responders valuable information to help serve you or a loved one in an emergency.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!