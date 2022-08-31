A newly formed community development group is getting hands-on right out of the gate.

The South Lima Community Development Corporation is hosting a launch and paint party to spruce up this property on Saint Johns Avenue. On a day of service, they are inviting people to join them as paint goes on Momma Dot's Soul Food Kitchen, formerly the Rib Cage. The building has become worn on the exterior and making these little changes can make a big difference.

