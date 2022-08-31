A newly formed community development group is getting hands-on right out of the gate.
The South Lima Community Development Corporation is hosting a launch and paint party to spruce up this property on Saint Johns Avenue. On a day of service, they are inviting people to join them as paint goes on Momma Dot's Soul Food Kitchen, formerly the Rib Cage. The building has become worn on the exterior and making these little changes can make a big difference.
"This is our first event and it's a kick start to our corporation. That was one of the things that we wanted to improve because it is at a location that's very visible in south Lima on the corner of Third and St. Johns," said Sheri Gary, vice president of South Lima Community Development Corporation.
"It's a newly formed organization. We are a community organization that's basically looking to improve the physical appearance of south Lima. With a lot of projects, we have in mind. Just trying to help the community and help those who live out in that area," explained Saul Allen, president of the South Lima Community Development Corporation.
They will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. You can learn more at #southsiderefresh.
