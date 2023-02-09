Kessler Estates Senior Living hosts an educational seminar for seniors regarding identity theft and ways to avoid getting scammed.
The older generation's increased use of social media has made them become an even bigger target for identity theft and with the internet's ever-evolving scammers have discovered new and very creative ways to target senior citizens. American Township Police Chief Michael Haines talked about the different methods he's seen scammers use and how they can target their victims using public information found online.
"Just be careful of what you do, only deal with trusted sources. You know reputable businesses, reputable banks, the internet, and the admin of social media has been made it so much easier for scam artists to do this. So, you just have to be careful of what you're on, you don't want to click on wrong links you know, random text messages at three in the morning and they give you a link. That's where they're trying to get you to get in your phones and get in your computers,"
As the internet evolves, it's important only to use trusted websites and not share any personal or financial information with anyone, especially those you may not know.