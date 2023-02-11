LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima chapter of the NCAAP held a press conference on Saturday, February 11th to announce that they are investigating the conduct of a Lima detective.
The organization says they have received complaints against Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department. Those who contacted them allege that Detective Stechschulte has used improper methods in interrogation, such as intimidation.
The NCAAP says that they are working with the LPD to investigate these claims and emphasizes that they are still only allegations at this time.
"We have a number of complaints that we received in our office and this is just not recent complaints. This goes back as far as two years, if not further. But like with any complaints, what we are challenged to do is investigate," said Ron Fails, president of the Lima chapter of the NCAAP.
A 24/7 hot-line has been set up for anyone who else who may have a complaint to report.
"People can be at ease that what they communicate will be kept between the NAACP and them and the information will only be used if proven to be valid," Fails explained.
The number for the hot-line is (419)-516-1122.
A representative from the Lima Police Department was not available for comment at this time.