LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department says the investigations continue after a pair of shootings this weekend.
The two incidents occurred less than 20 minutes apart leaving two dead, and marking three homicides for Lima so far this year. With gun violence becoming all too frequent across the nation, the Lima Police Department says they have not noted an increase locally in 2023, but that a rise is typical heading into the summer months. Police Major Ron Holman tells Your News Now help from the public is key to passing along information that might lead to an arrest, and say they are working diligently to combat this violence.
"So far we have removed just about 49 illegal firearms off the streets based on investigations conducted by both the patrol bureau and the detective bureau of the Lima Police Department. I have not noticed that to be an uptick. We are doing everything we can with help from the public to try to curb gun violence and actions on the officers' part and through technology with our new flock camera system," stated Major Ron Holman, Lima Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding these shootings is urged to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.