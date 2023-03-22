Mayor Sharetta Smith reviews 2022 and plans for coming years at State of the City

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Wednesday night's State of the City address sought to highlight improvements made in Lima over the past year, as well as what still needs to be done in the coming years.
Mayor Sharetta Smith discussed her administration's work to tackle issues brought to her attention in conversations she's had with Lima residents. In 2022, the city focused on making it easier for eyesore buildings to be demolished, partnering with organizations to provide aid to first time home buyers, and balanced the budget with a record $14 million in reserve.
While the number of burglaries, robberies, and assaults increased last year, other serious crimes went down, and the mayor plans to continue investing in fighting crime.
"With respect to arson, we've seen a decrease and with respect to homicides we've also seen a decrease. We are committed to doing everything that we can in our power, whether that's hiring new officers, using technology," she said.
Mayor Smith finds that the majority of young people in Lima hope to move to a different city, and her projects like the entertainment district- which she announced during her speech had been approved by the state of Ohio last week- aim to fix the most cited reason that the youth want to leave; there's nothing to do here.
"Not just young people, but even some of our families leave Lima over the weekend to go to places like Fort Wayne, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, and so we're looking to see what are those things that are attracting residents to go other places that we can also bring to Lima," she explained.
