ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Power Siting Board has denied a second hearing for the Birch Solar Project in Allen and Auglaize Counties.
The board rejected the applications for a rehearing filed by Birch Solar, LLC and Allen Auglaize Coalition for Reasonable Energy and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 32. In October of 2022, the Ohio Power Siting Board voted in favor of denying a certificate to construct the solar field project. Some citizens were up in arms about the project would cover hundreds of acres with solar panels in Allen and Auglaize Counties.
The Allen Auglaize Coalition for Reasonable Energy released a statement that says quote, "We are deeply disappointed that OPSB has doubled down on their denial of Birch Solar, in contravention of their mandate to fairly and transparently regulate this fast-growing industry."
They go on to state, "In practice, a decision was handed down that hinged not on the merits of the project but on an unvarnished political calculation with factors stretching back to the Statehouse. The ruling is unfair and illegal. AACRE regrets the loss of jobs and tax revenue that the project would have delivered."
You can read the full statement from Allen Auglaize Coalition for Reasonable Energy below: