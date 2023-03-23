ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man that was found in contempt of court during Demarco Morris's trial was sentenced this afternoon.
33-year-old Tyreese Morris was given seven days in jail for the charge. On the second day of the trial, Morris was in the gallery in support of Demarco Morris, when he caused a disruption during testimony and was asked to leave, he then became argumentative when he left and Judge Terri Kohlrieser charged him with misdemeanor contempt of court. He continued to act up while in custody and during his hearing on the contempt charge. According to jail records he was also facing charges of criminal mischief, assault, and menacing.