ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - He was once facing a possible life sentence for murder, now Clois Ray Adkins will be getting out of prison in a few years on a reduced charge.
Adkins pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the 2017 death of Robert Lee Smith. An Allen County jury found him guilty on two counts each of murder and felonious assault in 2019. But earlier this year, the 3rd District Court of Appeals said he had to be retried. Adkins admitted to taking a tree branch and striking Smith in the head. The blow ended up killing Smith. Adkins said it was self-defense.
During jury instructions in the 2019 murder trial, the court said that Adkins's attorney had to prove it was self-defense, but according to the appellate court ruling, the Allen County judge should have said it was up to the prosecution to prove that it was not self-defense. That is why he was given a new trial. Adkins was sentenced to 11 years in prison on the new charge, but he has served close to 5 years already, so he has to serve the remaining 6 for involuntary manslaughter.