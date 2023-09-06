ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets additional prison time after pleading guilty to a 2019 shooting incident.
25-year-old Daquan Burse pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm and was sentenced to four years in prison, which will be added to the ten years he is currently serving after a jury found him guilty in January to drug charges and trespassing charges. The charges are from a 2019 shooting at a home on Collett Street, where a car in the driveway with three people inside was shot at. Burse started his prison term this year and told the judge before sentencing how his actions have impacted him and his family.
"Be careful with the choices you make in life, because if you make too many wrong ones it will not matter if you are right or wrong," proclaimed Burse. "Because they will not be able to tell the difference. And make sure that every choice you make, you stand on it. No matter the blessing behind it or the consequence. Your Honor I am currently in GED, I am in the recovery program, and I am on the waitlist for the dog training program. I am trying my hardest to get back to my family and friends as fast as I can. It's hard, but I am taking it one day at a time," stated Daquan Burse, defendant.
As part of the plea deal today, another shooting charge was dropped for the same incident.