Judge grants Ketzenberger permission to take part in work program at mental health facility

26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger

A man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his mother in 2020 was back in court on Monday.

26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger got permission from Judge Jeffrey Reed to take part in a work program at the mental health facility where he is getting treatment.

