COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The former Ohio Speaker of the House is appealing his conviction in a $60 million bribery scandal.
Larry Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison for racketeering by a federal judge in June. Householder and former State Republican Party Chair Matt Borges were both accused of taking bribes from Akron-based First Energy to pass an over-billion-dollar bailout bill for the power company's nuclear plants in Ohio. Matt Borges, who was a lobbyist when the scandal happened, is also appealing his conviction and was sentenced to five years in prison. According to the Columbus Dispatch, both are in jail awaiting transfer to a federal prison.