LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A bike tour is pedaling across west central Ohio to spread a message of health and wellness.
Trilogy Health Services' 11th annual bike ride made a stop at the Meadows of Delphos this morning. The residents gave the bikers a warm welcome with fun and creative signs to give them some motivation. Residents and healthcare staff heard from wellness speakers. The bikers then pedaled off to Findlay, Ottawa, and ended the day in Tiffin. The goal was to promote healthy living for the staff to bring even better care to the residents.
"We have a great time. We have about 37 riders this year. We're looking forward to getting started and we're going to be touring the countryside of Ohio," commented Michael Dailey, director of clinical compliance at Trilogy Health Services.
"Here at the Meadows of Delphos we really pride ourselves and Trilogy in general getting our residents involved with the health and wellness focus getting them out. They did make signs for all of the riders. They're very excited. We're very family-oriented here, so just getting them out and about as well," said Paige Martz, customer service representative at The Meadows of Delphos.
The bikers will head south to Harrison, Ohio, on Thursday for the final day of the tour. In all, the bikers will have traveled 200 miles.