The Bicycle Riders took advantage of the cooler weather to raise funds for a youth group with a religious foundation.
The Rally Point River Ride has been happening for 15 years, where participants bike through the park's path and local roads, covering distances ranging from 10 to 62.5 miles. The Rally Point Youth Center, a faith-based organization on the north side of Lima, coordinates this yearly activity. It helps the center gain the resources to guide children and facilitate their connection with God.
"We specifically are targeting the urban youth within our area. We have after-school programs, we have club nights, and we have small groups. During the summer, we have summer programming as well, camps, retreats, and all that." added Junior Ramos, Rally Point Director.
The River Ride event aims to raise approximately $20,000 to support the ongoing mission of Rally Point. Additionally, the organizing committee expresses gratitude towards Great Lakes Crop Insurance for their generous contributions for 15 years.