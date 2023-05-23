Two friends discover a previous connection after 56 years

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A teacher and a nurse sit down for a meeting and discover the shock of a lifetime. It's not a bad joke or a movie plot, but the true story of two local women. Our Madison Kenjura has more.
Renee Pranses, an intervention specialist at Unity Elementary, was matched with Judy Bowsher through the school's Kids Hope Program which partners churches with a classroom to mentor students throughout the school year.
"And then, the adults have a mentor, each teacher. So, I've had the same for two years and we've been corresponding. And she knows all about me and my children, and she'll ask questions about how they are. It just felt like we've known each other all this time, but we've never met. Then, we finally met two weeks ago," said Renee Pranses, intervention specialist at Unity Elementary.
At the meeting, Pranses spoke about her experience as a cyclist, and that her love of bike riding came from her father, who founded a local bicycle club called the "American Youth Hostile Group". Bowsher then inquired if she had any knowledge about a 56-year-old accident involving two young girls who were members of the same club. As an ER nurse at St. Rita's, Bowsher had provided medical attention to the survivor of the incident.
"It's stuck firmly in my memory. So, that whenever I've met anyone, like two or three times since this happened, who's connected with the bike riding seen here in Lima, I would ask if they knew anything about this incident or if they remembered it. And finally, I got a very definative answer," said Judy Bowsher, member of Grace Community Church.
"I was in a really bad car accident. I had been hit by a car when I was on a bicycle when I was 12, or just turned 13. Anyways, I was hit by a car and had a friend with me who was killed in that accident. Somehow that came up and Judy here said that she was a nurse and she remembers certain events. One event was this little girl that was in an accident. I said that was me, that was me, and I was just in shock," said Pranses.
"I don't remember a lot of cases that I took care of back in those days in the emergency room, but this one really stood out in my mind. Because it was very sad, it was very dramatic, and I remember spending what seemed like hours picking gravel out of her," said Bowsher.
As the two had already developed a strong bond as prayer pals through the Kids Hope Program, both were in awe when they discovered the previous connection they shared.
"It was pretty much a physical reaction. It's like, wait, you are that girl? I was just blown away," commented Bowsher.
"I was going to faint. I thought I was going to faint. I just got all lightheaded and just shook, I was shaking through the event until about halfway I got home. It just seemed so unreal to me," explained Pranses.
The women and their families are still in disbelief but grateful to have each other. They plan to introduce each other to the people in their lives soon.