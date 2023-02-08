ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a set of numbers they wish they didn't have to study but the data collected creates changes that can save lives.
The Allen County Regional Planning Commission has released their annual fatal crash summary. The information gathered assists engineers in developing changes in traffic flow and patterns to improve high-accident areas.
"And those changes do happen and they are improving things. The RCUT at 30 and Thayer is a dramatic improvement. We haven't seen a fatality since that went in. All the new roundabouts across the county are doing wonders for our high-crash intersections. But we see these kinds of improvements all the time and it's important to make sure we prove to ourselves and prove to everyone else they are doing what they're supposed to do. They are making things better," said Adam Haunhorst, planning engineer at Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
You can see that repost on their website at www.lacrpc.com.