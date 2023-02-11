LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you're looking for a subject for your next work of art, consider looking right outside your window.
ArtSpace/Lima handed out kits with everything you need to make a heart shaped bird feeder and a guide to drawing the birds that visit it. ArtSpace holds a free drive through TO-GO Art Bag distribution every month, with different themed art activities each month.
They say that nature is always a good place to find inspiration for art, even when it's cold and many species of plants and animals aren't around. The bird feeder activity is a positive for both the birds and the artists trying to capture them.
"With the winter months, this would be a good thing to do to kind of supplement some food for the birds, plus the drawing aspect is really interesting because a lot of the birds that are still here are unique and have great colors," said Sally Windle, the executive director of ArtSpace/Lima.
After Saturday's drive through, ArtSpace/Lima has now distributed 25,900 TO-GO Art Bags.