LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's your chance to get creative and bird-friendly at the same time as Artspace/Lima hosts their next "To Go Art Bag" distribution on Saturday.
The bags have a Valentine's Day theme as you get all the makings of a heart-shaped birdfeeder. Inside you will find birdseed, gelatin, and a heart-shaped cookie cutter along with instructions. The feeders can then be placed from tree branches outside your window to be visited by a variety of birds. There will also be bird identification cards and instructions on how you can draw the birds.
"It's still an art project so we want people to be able to do the activity but then have an art project to go along with it. So the drawing the birds is interesting because we see them a lot but this shows you a step-by-step way to actually make one and then identify it through what you're seeing when they eat from the bird feeder," states Sally Windle, executive director of ArtSpace/Lima.
You can pick up the bags starting Saturday (2/11/23) at noon behind ArtSpace on Cherry Alley.