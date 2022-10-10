LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the price of turkeys on the rise this year, a Lima Councilman is looking for help to continue to give away turkeys to people who could use some assistance this holiday season.
6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is looking for either financial or actual turkey donations for his 10th Annual Turkey Giveaway. Glenn is getting an earlier start to make sure that everyone that he serves gets a turkey, but to do that he says he is going to need some help.
“This year is a different year than all the 10 years that we have been doing it,” says Glenn. “So, we are trying to have us show our hometown pride, lets all step up, and help these families out. We are looking at over 300 turkeys this year. We are hoping and praying for 300 turkeys this year. So we are hoping that organizations are getting together, or dealerships, businesses, give me a call I can pick them up anytime.”
Councilman Glenn’s number is 419-905-9572. If you would like to make a financial contribution to purchase the turkeys. Checks are payable to the:
Lima Community Foundation
Account #4071
PO Box 1086
Lima, OH 45801
The turkey sign-up days are November 1st through the 3rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fresh N Faded, 227 S. Main Street, Lima. You need to bring an ID and information to show the number of people in your household.
