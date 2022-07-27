Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High near 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 12:30 pm
As the Mega Millions jackpot soars even higher, how do you think you would manage that money?
The new jackpot
hometownstations
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.