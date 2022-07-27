As the Mega Millions jackpot soars even higher, how do you think you would manage that money?

The new jackpot stands at 1.02 billion dollars, with the cash option at an estimated 602 million. While you are nearly 20,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than win, we all have fantasies on what we would do with that much cash. It's important to remember that money doesn't always buy happiness. In fact, lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy than the average American within five years. We spoke with a local financial advisor who says to not make any fast decisions and focus on your long-term goals.

