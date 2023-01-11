Treasurer Robert Sprague getting the word out about Ag-LINK program to help Ohio farmers

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio farmers who are facing high-interest rates on agriculture projects will have a new avenue to save on total costs.

The Treasurer of the State of Ohio Robert Sprague announced a new revamped version of Ag-LINK, a program that aims to give farmers, agri-businesses, and co-ops reduced interest rates on new or existing operating loans. Those who are considered organized for profit, have headquarters and 51% of operations in Ohio, have a loan exclusively for agricultural purposes, and agree to all financial regulations, are eligible for the program.

