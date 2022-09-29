The University of Northwestern Ohio has kicked off a $3.1 million project that will reduce their carbon footprint as well as save funds in the long term.

The project will include new LED lighting, HVAC replacements, HVAC motor upgrades, and new water upgrades. The project itself is projected to reduce annual emissions of CO2 by 957 metric tons.

