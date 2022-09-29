The University of Northwestern Ohio has kicked off a $3.1 million project that will reduce their carbon footprint as well as save funds in the long term.
The project will include new LED lighting, HVAC replacements, HVAC motor upgrades, and new water upgrades. The project itself is projected to reduce annual emissions of CO2 by 957 metric tons.
It is also expected to save a total of 1,941,582 kWh each year (which is equivalent to powering 278 homes) -- as well as water savings of 7,366,000 gallons per year.
"It's a 15 year agreement and it places us where we need to be in the future," said Jim Bronder, UNOH Chief Financial Officer. "That's one of the whole reasons we did it because we can save that money and use it for other funding or core programs, our education, buying training aids, etc. for the students so this helps us do both."
The project will revamp a total of 28 buildings on campus, all in an effort to improve overall living for students and staff. The project is also being done at no cost to the university.
"The university was able to execute this project with no money out of pocket, its actually cash flow positive from day one," said Mark Weiss of Centrica Business Solutions. "It helps them reach their sustainability, while also making a ton of fiscal sense."
Centrica Business Solutions have also parntered with MSI Utilities INC, UNOH's energy partners. The partnership led to identifying key areas of improvement on campus. Funding was then secured through Metrus Energy's Sustainable Efficiency Services Agreement.
"The saving of the $150,000 will absolutely go to different projects maybe down the road, maybe solar - EV stations - might be next on their list." said Ray Eversole, Strategic Business Consultant at MSI Utilities.
The project is expected to be completed in 2023.
