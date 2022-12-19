West Ohio Food Bank receives a $50,000 donation from Nutrien

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is the season of giving and one Lima company is helping with a gift to end food insecurity in our area.
Nutrien donated $50,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank Monday afternoon. As a way to continue to support the communities that they operate in, the West Ohio Food Bank will combine the donation with other Ohio food banks to get more bang for their buck when they purchase food for distribution. So far this year, the food bank has helped between 48,000 and 50,000 individuals, and over half of them are first-time users.
"We continue to need these donations as we see new faces every day," says Tommie Harner, CEO West Ohio Food Bank. "Our partners are seeing new faces come through. The high cost of food, fuel, utilities, just continues to put a hardship on these families. We have many of them state that they use to be supporters of us, but now they are having to come to us for assistance. So donations like this really help us to get out there and get food in there so we can continue to make sure they have food on their tables."
"This really aligns with Nutrien's values of sustainable food growth and getting people access to nutritious foods," says Todd Sutton, general manager Nutrien Lima Nitrogen. "You know currently with the price of foods and the supply chain issues, and the price of everything else going up. There are a lot of people that struggle meeting those basic food needs for there families. And the West Ohio Food Bank just does a great job serving those food pantries in our region."
While the food bank appreciates the donations, they also appreciate the volunteers that come out to help carry out their mission to end hunger.
