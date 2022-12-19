West Ohio Food Bank receives a $50,000 donation from Nutrien

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is the season of giving and one Lima company is helping with a gift to end food insecurity in our area.

Nutrien donated $50,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank Monday afternoon. As a way to continue to support the communities that they operate in, the West Ohio Food Bank will combine the donation with other Ohio food banks to get more bang for their buck when they purchase food for distribution. So far this year, the food bank has helped between 48,000 and 50,000 individuals, and over half of them are first-time users.

