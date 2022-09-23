LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's never too early to start thinking about career plans, and area 8th and 9th graders had a chance to look inside the different careers in trade.
Over 1,200 8th and 9th-grade students around the area spent the day touring Apollo Career Center for their Career Connection Day. Students got to choose three different programs they were interested in learning about. Instructors gave students a hands-on look at everything from welding and cosmetology to the culinary arts. This field trip gives the students a chance to see fulfilling careers they can pursue here in Lima.
"It's a great experience because they come in and they see something that sometimes they had no idea it was available to them and it's a great way to come and get a certification or license in a program right out of high school, get a great job, and they can still go on to college if they wish to. They have definite options there," explained Jamie Buell, admissions coordinator at Apollo Career Center.
The students will return as sophomores and choose two programs they want to visit. Apollo says several will end up as students there by their junior and senior years of high school. This gives students a chance to go straight to work after Apollo out of high school or still explore college if they choose.
