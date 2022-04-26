Local kindergartners are exploring their voices this week as an opera singer stops by.
Teaching artist Christina Farrell, an opera soprano and creator of "An Opera Is a Story," is working with kindergartners at Liberty Arts Magnet School and Unity Elementary this week. Farrell leads students through the famous opera story of Rossini's The Barber of Seville in a series of four workshops. This experience exposes young minds to the art form of opera while allowing them to develop literacy, social, and emotional skills.
"We have two goals," says Farrell. "One is for them to understand and appreciate the art form of opera, and that's our art school. But, there's also a strong literacy and socio-emotional component. So we want them to come away understanding the setting of a story, the characters, how they feel, how they solve problems, and so it's a combination of the arts and the literacy."
Farrell will also provide a workshop with the staff on how to incorporate music-infused process in early childhood to improve literacy skills.
