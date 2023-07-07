WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's 4th District congressman made a stop in Auglaize County Friday morning to speak with the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club.
The meeting took place at Rj's Coffey Cup where the congressman talked about current issues in Washington and heard what citizens in his district have to say. Jordan called out what he feels is a double standard in how the Justice Department is handling the Hunter Biden investigations along with President Biden's classified documents compared to the historic federal indictment of former President Trump. Jordan adds that he and his staff with the judiciary committee are working to allocate federal spending by placing limits on how taxpayer money is spent.
"Right now what we're looking to do is make sure those agencies aren't using American tax money to go after Americans. This whole weaponization concept that we think is very real, this double standard that we think so many Americans see as existing in our Justice Department. In the appropriations process, put limits on how taxpayer money can be spent. We're also looking save money frankly because we've got a huge debt problem so that's the big focus right now in D.C.," stated Jim Jordan, (R) Ohio's 4th Congressional District.
Jordan also met with the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office and local farmers within the Ohio Farm Bureau.