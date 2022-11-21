ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross today.

The blood drive welcomed walk-ins and appointments. Students along with the public were invited. The Elida FFA says sparking leadership and making a positive difference in students is just part of their mission and hopes this leads others to become regular donors. The students we spoke to say the process is easy and it feels good to give something that could give someone another holiday season with their family.

