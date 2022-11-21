ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross today.
The blood drive welcomed walk-ins and appointments. Students along with the public were invited. The Elida FFA says sparking leadership and making a positive difference in students is just part of their mission and hopes this leads others to become regular donors. The students we spoke to say the process is easy and it feels good to give something that could give someone another holiday season with their family.
"I just think it's fun and it helps a lot of people and also gets me out of some classes," commented Gabriella Overhotlz, an Elida High School student.
"A lot of kids are just scared to because of the needles but it's not really that bad and it helps people out," said Elijah Barraza, an Elida High School student.
"It feels really good to know that you're giving back and doing something for other people," stated Chloe Parent, an Elida High School student.
The American Red Cross says someone needs blood every two seconds and a single donation can save up to three lives. The next blood drive is scheduled for March.
